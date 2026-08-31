https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/dollyfest-dolly-parton-festival/ TIME en 2026-08-31T18:28:56.051Z What We Know About ‘Dollyfest,’ the Festival Dolly Parton Planned to Host—and That’s Now Being Held in Her Honor https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/furious-season-1-finale-explained/ TIME en 2026-08-31T18:13:40.339Z Breaking Down the Savage Season 1 Finale of <I>Furious</I> https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/mail-in-ballots-campaigns-flying-blind/ TIME en 2026-08-31T17:53:10.000Z ‘We’re All Flying Blind’: Trump’s Mail-In Ballot Fight Leaves Campaigns Guessing https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/how-to-prepare-super-el-nino/ TIME en 2026-08-31T17:42:20.000Z How Should You Prepare For A Super El Niño? https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/how-to-reduce-school-lunch-food-waste/ TIME en 2026-08-31T16:20:05.292Z How to Stop Wasting So Much Food in Your Kid’s Lunchbox https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/how-to-start-mediterranean-diet/ TIME en 2026-08-31T16:16:07.000Z 4 Easy Ways to Start the Mediterranean Diet https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/the-economics-of-public-grocery-stores/ TIME en 2026-08-31T13:34:48.075Z The Economics of Public Grocery Stores https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/grand-canyon-flash-flood/ TIME en 2026-08-31T07:05:30.000Z 2 Dead and More Than a Dozen Missing After Flash Flooding at the Grand Canyon https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/lake-ontario-america-us-canada-trump-google-maps/ TIME en 2026-08-31T05:30:00.000Z Google Maps Changes ‘Lake Ontario’ to ‘Lake America’ for U.S. Users https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/us-iran-strikes-larak-island/ TIME en 2026-08-31T03:05:16.000Z Trump Vows to Hit Iran ‘Hard’ After First Fresh Strikes in a Month https://time.com/article/2026/08/31/growing-time-s-ai-coverage/ TIME en 2026-08-31T00:00:00.000Z Growing TIME’s AI Coverage https://time.com/article/2026/08/30/what-is-trumps-us-space-academy-/ TIME en 2026-08-30T20:00:47.906Z What Is Trump’s U.S. Space Academy? https://time.com/article/2026/08/30/doing-random-acts-of-kindness-is-good-for-you/ TIME en 2026-08-30T10:00:04.001Z Doing Random Acts of Kindness Is Good for You https://time.com/article/2026/08/29/trump-says-his-venezuela-oil-deal-will-lower-gas-prices-but-when-/ TIME en 2026-08-30T00:29:20.392Z Trump Promises His Venezuela Oil Deal Will Lower Gas Prices. But When? https://time.com/article/2026/08/29/therapy-has-a-relationship-problem/ TIME en 2026-08-29T10:00:05.573Z Therapy Has a Relationship Problem https://time.com/article/2026/08/29/iran-escalation-trump-economic-war/ TIME en 2026-08-29T10:00:00.000Z Dire Strait: Why Economic Threats Might Escalate the War in Iran https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/the-trouble-with-trump-s-attempt-to-rename-lake-ontario/ TIME en 2026-08-28T19:58:01.000Z The Trouble With Trump’s Attempt to Rename Lake Ontario https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/eli-lilly-drug-mounjaro-approved-to-lower-heart-events-risk/ TIME en 2026-08-28T18:56:58.000Z Mounjaro Is Now Approved to Lower the Risk of Heart Events https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/one-time-treatment-high-cholesterol-crispr-results/ TIME en 2026-08-28T18:54:11.000Z An Experimental One-Time Treatment for High Cholesterol Shows Promising Results https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/king-harald-v-norway-dies-son-successor-haakon-family-controversy/ TIME en 2026-08-28T17:13:31.000Z King Harald V of Norway Has Died After 35 Years On the Throne. Meet His Successor, Haakon https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/whisper-man-ending-explained/ TIME en 2026-08-28T17:00:27.292Z Breaking Down the Chilling Ending of <i>The Whisper Man</i> https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/nvidia-hugging-face-chips-open-source/ TIME en 2026-08-28T15:41:00.402Z The Bigger Bet Behind Nvidia’s $12.9 Billion Hugging Face Deal https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/the-bond-market-s-supply-and-demand-problem/ TIME en 2026-08-28T14:16:33.572Z The Bond Market’s Supply and Demand Problem https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/lawmakers-reject-trump-renaming-lake-ontario-us-canada-trade-war/ TIME en 2026-08-28T13:38:19.000Z 'Preposterous': Lawmakers Reject Trump's Renaming of Lake Ontario Amid U.S.-Canada Trade War https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/buddy-casper-kelly-interview/ TIME en 2026-08-28T13:00:03.000Z Barney, But Make It Horror: How <i>Buddy</i> Brought a Niche Filmmaker Into the Mainstream https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/chuck-edwards-house-ethics-probe-censure/ TIME en 2026-08-28T12:51:01.439Z 'Poetry Is Not Sexual Misconduct:' Rep. Chuck Edwards Makes Last-Minute Effort to Avoid Censure https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/coyote-vs-acme-review/ TIME en 2026-08-28T12:00:04.053Z Run, Don't Walk, to See <i>Coyote vs. Acme</i> https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/leaders-pivoting-on-data-centers-require-more-than-roads-water-and-power-promises/ TIME en 2026-08-28T10:00:06.136Z Leaders Pivoting on Data Centers Require More Than Roads, Water, and Power Promises https://time.com/article/2026/08/28/when-did-it-become-so-hard-to-make-plans-with-friends-/ TIME en 2026-08-28T10:00:05.031Z When Did It Become So Hard to Make Plans With Friends? https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/openai-hack-hugging-face-investigation/ TIME en 2026-08-27T21:04:45.937Z OpenAI’s Models Went Rogue. Investigating Them Required More AI https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/will-eating-retinol-salad-improve-your-skin/ TIME en 2026-08-27T18:29:03.999Z Will Eating a ‘Retinol Salad’ Really Improve Your Skin? https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/trump-lake-ontario-america-order-canadians-boycott-us-travel-trade-war/ TIME en 2026-08-27T18:12:12.000Z Trump Signs Order to Rename Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' Amid Calls for Canadians to Boycott U.S. Travel https://time.com/article/2026/08/06/trump-ireland-visit-irish-open-golf-protests-planned-security/ TIME en 2026-08-27T16:01:22.000Z 'Security Nightmare': Ireland Braces For Major Protests During Trump's Visit https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/how-your-body-adapts-to-heat-temperature-changes/ TIME en 2026-08-27T14:48:33.644Z How Your Body Adapts to Changing Temperatures https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/one-in-four-nfl-football-players-may-have-cte/ TIME en 2026-08-27T14:29:06.448Z At Least One in Four NFL Players May Have CTE https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/time-reveals-the-2026-time100-ai-list-of-the-world-s-most-influential-people-in-artificial-intelligence/ TIME en 2026-08-27T12:30:00.000Z TIME Reveals the 2026 TIME100 AI List of the World’s Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/how-we-chose-time100-ai-2026/ TIME en 2026-08-27T12:00:34.000Z How We Chose the 2026 TIME100 AI https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/meta-settlement-facebook-instagram-child-safety/ TIME en 2026-08-27T11:00:06.723Z 3 Big Questions After Meta’s $18 Billion Teen Safety Settlement https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/a-two-state-solution-has-never-been-more-vital/ TIME en 2026-08-27T11:00:03.265Z A Two-State Solution Has Never Been More Vital https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/china-hack-federal-agencies-cybersecurity-qtfy-senate-nasa/ TIME en 2026-08-27T10:56:37.543Z U.S. Says Chinese Hackers Targeted Senate, NASA, Hospitals, and More https://time.com/article/2026/08/27/why-we-love-watching-robots-fail/ TIME en 2026-08-27T10:00:03.244Z Why We Love Watching Robots Fail https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/dolly-parton-rejoicing-exercises/ TIME en 2026-08-26T21:42:44.000Z Dolly Parton Hated Working Out. But She Loved 'Rejoicing Exercises' https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/dolly-partons-life-in-pictures/ TIME en 2026-08-26T21:13:42.000Z Dolly Parton's Life, in Pictures https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/water-experts-s-habits-to-reduce-their-water-footprint/ TIME en 2026-08-26T20:13:34.010Z We Asked Experts For the Easiest Ways to Shrink Your Home Water Usage https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/e-coli-salmonella-cyclospora-is-the-u-s-seeing-a-surge-in-foodborne-illnesses-/ TIME en 2026-08-26T19:51:11.000Z E. coli, Salmonella, Cyclospora: Is the U.S. Seeing a Surge in Foodborne Illnesses? https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/tim-curry-movies-and-tv-shows-unforgettable/ TIME en 2026-08-26T19:46:40.573Z Tim Curry Dies at 80. Here Are the Movies and TV Shows That Made Him Unforgettable https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/what-to-do-when-someone-gives-you-the-silent-treatment/ TIME en 2026-08-26T19:33:54.734Z What to Do When Someone Gives You the Silent Treatment https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/dolly-parton-buffy-the-vampire-slayer-producer/ TIME en 2026-08-26T17:40:37.180Z Of Course Dolly Parton Produced <i>Buffy the Vampire Slayer</i> https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/taylor-swift-coping-mantra-how-to-find-yours/ TIME en 2026-08-26T17:36:42.036Z Taylor Swift Revealed Her Coping Mantra. Here’s How to Find Yours https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/dolly-parton-death-prompts-rare-bipartisan-outpouring/ TIME en 2026-08-26T15:27:29.000Z Dolly Parton’s Death Prompts Rare Bipartisan Outpouring From U.S. Political Leaders https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/hundreds-feared-dead-including-foreign-tourists-after-flash-floods-in-nepal/ TIME en 2026-08-26T15:14:01.000Z Nepal Flash Floods Leave Over 380 Dead and Hundreds More Missing, Including Foreign Nationals https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/is-toilet-paper-bad-for-you/ TIME en 2026-08-26T14:41:06.296Z Is Toilet Paper Bad For You? Here’s What Experts Say https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/iran-state-media-threat-barron-trump/ TIME en 2026-08-26T13:19:31.000Z What to Know About the Apparent Iranian Threat Against Barron Trump https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/openai-sam-altman-interview/ TIME en 2026-08-26T11:00:04.000Z Inside OpenAI’s Reboot https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/why-i-stopped-fighting-ai-in-my-classroom-and-started-teaching-with-it/ TIME en 2026-08-26T10:00:04.231Z Why I Stopped Fighting AI in My Classroom and Started Teaching With It https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/the-false-fear-of-noncitizen-voting/ TIME en 2026-08-26T10:00:03.958Z The False Fear of Noncitizen Voting https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/darline-graham-nordone-runoff-south-carolina-special-gop-senate-primary/ TIME en 2026-08-26T02:42:51.259Z Darline Graham Nordone Wins Runoff in South Carolina’s Special GOP Senate Primary https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/dolly-parton-remembrance/ TIME en 2026-08-26T02:03:55.000Z Dolly Parton Loved Us All, Darlin' https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/kennedy-center-demolish-threat-trump-justice-department/ TIME en 2026-08-26T00:00:00.000Z Trump Administration Warns Kennedy Center Could Be Demolished If It Isn’t Fixed https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/survey-economy-personal-finance-purchases-usa/ TIME en 2026-08-26T00:00:00.000Z The Price of Happiness: Americans Feel Guilty After Spending on Things That Bring Them Joy https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/trump-lake-america-ontario-name-change-canada/ TIME en 2026-08-25T20:00:11.944Z ‘Lake America’: Trump Floats Renaming Lake Ontario Amid Canada Tensions https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/data-centers-republican-reset-midterms/ TIME en 2026-08-25T20:00:00.000Z The GOP'S Data Center Panic https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/two-people-have-died-of-measles-in-pennsylvania/ TIME en 2026-08-25T19:27:49.610Z Two People Have Died of Measles in Pennsylvania https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/dolly-parton-dead-tributes/ TIME en 2026-08-25T18:34:00.000Z Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dies at 80 https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/canada-retaliates-trumps-tariffs-with-levies/ TIME en 2026-08-25T17:36:01.000Z Canada Retaliates Against Trump’s Tariffs With Levies of Up to 50% on U.S. Goods https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/countries-need-to-look-beyond-gdp/ TIME en 2026-08-25T15:58:26.989Z Countries Need to Look Beyond GDP https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/hanging-from-bar-benefits/ TIME en 2026-08-25T15:24:47.000Z What Hanging from a Bar for 30 Seconds Can Do for Your Body https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/google-spirit-airlines-ai-data-RL/ TIME en 2026-08-25T14:51:47.925Z Why Google Bid $10 Million for a Failed Airline’s Data https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/how-to-break-up-with-your-therapist/ TIME en 2026-08-25T13:48:11.000Z How to Break Up With Your Therapist Without Ghosting Them https://time.com/article/2026/08/26/best-employers-methodology-2026/ TIME en 2026-08-25T13:38:18.000Z How TIME and Statista Determined the Best Employers of 2026 https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/americas-best-colleges-2027-methodology/ TIME en 2026-08-25T13:05:48.000Z How TIME and Statista Determined America's Best Colleges of 2026-2027 https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/americas-best-colleges-2027/ TIME en 2026-08-25T13:04:31.000Z America's Best Colleges of 2026-2027 https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/-supreme-court-mail-in-voting-trump-order-explainer/ TIME en 2026-08-25T12:48:05.000Z ‘Another Trump Attempt to Rig Elections’: Lawmakers Respond to Supreme Court Win for Trump Mail-in Voting Restrictions https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/iran-vows-retaliation-after-u-s-widens-economic-d-day-sanctions/ TIME en 2026-08-25T11:54:05.702Z Iran Vows Retaliation After U.S. Widens ‘Economic D-Day’ Sanctions https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/why-ai-watermarks-and-detectors-could-backfire/ TIME en 2026-08-25T10:00:04.134Z Why AI Watermarks and Detectors Could Backfire https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/blood-moon-lunar-eclipse-how-to-watch/ TIME en 2026-08-25T10:00:03.676Z Summer Is Ending With a 'Blood Moon' Lunar Eclipse. Here's What To Know. https://time.com/article/2026/08/21/mica-miller-death-of-pastors-wife-true-story/ TIME en 2026-08-25T01:02:00.198Z The Heartbreaking True Story of Mica Miller and Netflix's <i>Death of the Pastor's Wife</i> https://time.com/article/2026/08/25/kehinde-wiley-obama-artist-painting-us-embassy-art/ TIME en 2026-08-25T00:00:00.000Z U.S. Embassy Removes ‘Woke’ Painting by Artist Behind Barack Obama Portrait https://time.com/article/2026/08/24/vance-canada-state-freudian-slip-us-trade-trump-carney-ford/ TIME en 2026-08-24T23:05:20.000Z J.D. Vance Calls Canada a ‘State,’ Claims ‘Freudian Slip’ https://time.com/article/2026/08/24/reno-nevada-hawk-fire-evacuations/ TIME en 2026-08-24T23:01:47.771Z Tens of Thousands of Nevadans Evacuated in Latest Wildfire of Record-Breaking Year